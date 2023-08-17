A friend posted this online, original author unknown, but it is sooo accurate! Do you agree like I do?

"I have never wished to live anywhere else. This is my home and I was privileged to be born here. But today I woke up and I realized that everything is changing for the worse.

No matter how I vote, no matter what I say, no matter how much I pray, something evil has invaded our nation, and our lives are never going to be the same.

I have been confused by the hostility of family and friends. I look at people I have known all my life -- so hate-filled that they agree with opinions they would never express as their own.

I think that I may well have entered the Twilight Zone. We have become a nation that has lost its collective mind! You can't justify this insanity.

Here are 15 reasons it seems the world has turned upside down.:

If a guy pretends to be a woman, you are required to pretend with him. Somehow it’s un-American for the census to count how many Americans are in America. Russians influencing our elections is bad, but illegals voting in our elections is good. It was cool for Joe Biden to "blackmail" the President of Ukraine, but was an impeachable offense when Donald Trump inquired about it. Twenty is too young to drink a beer, but 18 is old enough to vote. People who have never owned slaves should pay slavery reparations to people who have never been slaves. People who have never been to college should pay the debts of college students who took out huge loans for their degrees. Immigrants with tuberculosis and Covid are welcome, but you’d better be able to prove your dog is vaccinated. Irish doctors and German engineers who want to immigrate to the US must go through a rigorous vetting process, but any illiterate gang member or terrorist who jumps the southern fence is welcome. $5 billion for border security is too expensive, but $1.5 trillion for “free” health care is not. If you cheat to get into college you go to prison, but if you cheat to get into the country you go to college for free. We see other countries going Socialist and collapsing, but it seems like a great plan for us. Some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, and other people are not held responsible for what they are doing right now. Criminals are caught-and-released to hurt more people, but stopping them is bad because it's a violation of THEIR rights. And pointing out all this hypocrisy somehow makes us "racists"?!

Nothing makes sense anymore - no values, no morals, and no civility.

We are clearly living in an upside-down world where right is wrong and wrong is right, where moral is immoral and immoral is moral, where good is evil and evil is good, where killing murderers is wrong but killing unborn babies is okay!

Wake up America , the great unsinkable ship Titanic America has hit an iceberg, it's taking on water, and is sinking fast.