UDOT Warns of 40-Minute Thanksgiving Traffic Delays on I-15

Drivers traveling through Southern Utah over the Thanksgiving holiday could face some of the worst traffic delays in the state, particularly on Interstate 15 between St. George and Cedar City. The Utah Department of Transportation is warning motorists to prepare for significant congestion as holiday travelers hit the roads Wednesday and return home Sunday.

Peak Travel Times: What to Expect on the Roads

According to UDOT's November 24 travel advisory, northbound I-15 between St. George and Cedar City could see delays of up to 40 minutes on Sunday, November 29. The heaviest traffic is expected between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., with congestion peaking around 1 p.m. Those delays could affect travelers returning to northern Utah from here in St. George, Washington County and destinations farther south in Nevada and Arizona.

Tips to Avoid Heavy Traffic on Thanksgiving Week

UDOT is encouraging drivers to adjust their departure times when possible to avoid the busiest travel periods.

"UDOT traffic engineers expect northbound I-15 to experience the worst delays next week, with additional travel delays of up to 40 minutes," the agency said in its holiday travel advisory.

Wednesday Traffic Expected to Build Heading South

For drivers heading into Southern Utah before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, November 25, is expected to be another busy travel day. UDOT predicts delays of up to 25 minutes on southbound I-15 between Spanish Fork and Nephi from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with traffic expected to peak around 2 p.m. That stretch of freeway carries travelers leaving the Wasatch Front for destinations including Cedar City, St. George and Las Vegas. While UDOT's Wednesday forecast specifically identifies Spanish Fork to Nephi, additional congestion remains possible elsewhere along I-15.

More Delays Expected Across Central Utah

Outside Southern Utah, Sunday afternoon is expected to bring heavy traffic to several other major highways. UDOT anticipates northbound I-15 delays of up to 30 minutes between Nephi and Spanish Fork. Those delays are expected between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., with the worst congestion around 2 p.m. Drivers returning from eastern and central Utah could also encounter significant backups on U.S. Highway 6. Westbound traffic between Soldier Summit and Spanish Fork could experience delays of up to 30 minutes between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, also peaking around 2 p.m.

UDOT Suspending Most Construction

To help accommodate the additional traffic, UDOT says most highway construction projects across the state will be suspended during the holiday weekend.

"Across the state, most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays over the holiday weekend," the department said.

However, some lane restrictions and traffic shifts will remain in place where necessary to protect construction zones. UDOT says construction schedules are also subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Millions Expected to Travel for Thanksgiving

The holiday travel rush comes as AAA projects approximately 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving this year. Roughly 85 percent of those travelers are expected to drive, despite gasoline prices remaining significantly higher than last Thanksgiving.

Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest days for highway travel. Drivers can monitor changing road conditions, traffic cameras and construction restrictions through the free UDOT Traffic app or online at UDOTTraffic.utah.gov. UDOT's forecasts represent estimated additional travel time under heavy traffic conditions. Actual delays will depend on traffic volumes, weather and any crashes or other incidents along the route.