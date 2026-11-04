Celeste Moloy Joins KDXU’s ‘Southern U-Talk’ on Midterm Breakdown

Congresswoman Celeste Maloy Reacts to Democratic Midterm Wave, Discusses What's Next for Southern Utah

Republican Congresswoman Celeste Maloy won reelection Tuesday night, but her victory came as Democrats swept into power in both the U.S. House and Senate, dramatically changing the political landscape in Washington.

Appearing Wednesday morning on NewsRadio 890 KDXU's Southern U-Talk with host Dale Desmond and Utah Tech University political science professor Bryan Theriot, Maloy described a difficult election night.

"Last night was particularly bittersweet. "I was happy to see the results in my election, but it was heartbreaking to watch a lot of those others come in."

- Congresswoman Celeste Moloy

Maloy acknowledged she will face a learning curve after spending her entire congressional career in the Republican majority.

"I haven't quite been in Congress three years yet, and I've been in the majority that whole time," she said.

However, she pointed out that Republicans still control the White House, meaning some priorities can move forward through the Trump administration without congressional approval.

"There's still some Utah priorities that we can address administratively, even though we don't have the vote that we've had in the House and the Senate," Maloy said.

What Happens to the Northern Corridor?

One of the biggest questions for Southern Utah involves the proposed Northern Corridor highway through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area.

Desmond asked whether Democrats taking control of Congress could delay or derail the controversial transportation project.

Maloy said she doesn't expect the election to significantly change its progress.

"That's an example of something where that's an administrative process. It's happening right now, and the White House didn't change hands last night," she explained.

Maloy acknowledged Democratic lawmakers might oppose the project but said Congress would have limited involvement unless legislation were introduced to stop it.

"It should keep moving ahead." - Moloy on the Northern Corridor

Colorado River Water Negotiations Remain a Priority

Theriot also questioned Maloy about recent increases in water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead and whether the additional water could ease tensions among Colorado River Basin states.

Maloy said the improved conditions could relieve some immediate pressure but wouldn't resolve the larger disagreement.

"I do think it takes a little bit of the pressure off, but no, it won't end the fight," she said.

She emphasized that the states still need a long-term agreement and said she's working with water policy experts on changing the incentives involved in negotiations.

"In order to get a long-term solution on water, it was gonna have to be bipartisan anyway," Maloy said. "So I'm just gonna have to be more persuasive in the minority than I had to be in the majority. But the end goal hasn't changed."

A Different Congress in Washington

Maloy also discussed what Republicans could accomplish before the new Congress takes office in January.

She hopes lawmakers can pass outstanding appropriations measures, the National Defense Authorization Act and a farm bill during the lame-duck session.

However, she expressed concern that Democrats could focus on investigations of President Donald Trump and his administration rather than advancing legislation.

"I anticipate it being a kind of rough go," Maloy said.

Asked about potential changes in Republican House leadership, Maloy defended Speaker Mike Johnson and suggested it was premature to discuss replacing party leaders while some races remained undecided.

Maloy Weighs In on Ben McAdams

A listener also asked about former Utah Congressman Ben McAdams and whether Maloy expects to work with him.

Maloy said she has met McAdams several times and described him as personable, but cautioned that party loyalty could influence his votes.

"Politics is a team sport," she said, adding that McAdams would likely vote with the Democratic majority on most issues.

Listen Here: Listen to the full interview with Congresswoman Celeste Moloy on Southern U-Talk w/Dale Desmond on KDXU here.

Despite the disappointing national results for Republicans, Maloy suggested the party could benefit from examining its mistakes.

"If we Republicans in Congress can have a little humility and say, well, here's what we did well, and here's what we didn't do well, and here's what people want to see from us, then this could be a thing that in the long run makes us a lot stronger as a party," she said.