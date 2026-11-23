>>Man Airlifted After Accidental Shooting In Beryl

(Beryl, UT) -- A 31-year-old man was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital Sunday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the upper thigh. The Iron County Sheriff's Office says the man's hunting rifle discharged when its trigger caught on something as he removed it from the backseat of a truck around 7 a.m. Emergency crews controlled the bleeding, and the man was in stable condition when he was transported.

>>Washington County Water Manager Appointed Utah Water Agent

(St. George, UT) -- Governor Spencer Cox has appointed Washington County Water Conservancy District General Manager Zach Renstrom as Utah's new water agent. Renstrom will work with neighboring states, tribes and government agencies to explore projects aimed at expanding Utah's water supply. The appointment requires confirmation by the Utah Senate, and Renstrom will continue leading the local water district while serving in his new statewide role.

>>Flooding Damages 150 Acres Of Hurricane Farmland

(Hurricane, UT) -- About 150 acres of farmland in Hurricane were flooded last week after water overwhelmed the Frog Hollow Debris Basin for the third time this fall. Mayor Clark Fawcett says the basin, built in the 1950s, released more water than downstream channels could handle, flooding fields and roads. The city is seeking funding for improvements, while farmers warn the flooding could damage crops and delay harvesting.

>>BLM Offering Two-Dollar Christmas Tree Permits

(St. George, UT) -- Southern Utah residents can cut their own Christmas trees on designated public lands for just two dollars. The Bureau of Land Management is selling permits online and at participating field offices through December 24th, allowing families to harvest pinyon pine, juniper and certain white fir trees. Permits and information on approved cutting areas are available at forestproducts.blm.gov.

>>More Tickets Available For Salt Lake Temple

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Salt Lake Temple will have more tickets available tomorrow. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says more free tickets will be available at 11 a.m. Mountain Time. The tours will run every day from April 5th through October 1st. Back in September, a million free tickets went quickly, so Tuesday's tickets will probably go fast.