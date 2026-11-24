>>Beryl Woman Arrested After Police Standoff



(Beryl, UT) -- A 58-year-old Iron County woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening to blow up her trailer during a standoff with sheriff's deputies Sunday. According to court documents, Brenda Tallerico threatened to ignite propane gas inside the trailer and refused repeated orders to surrender. Deputies eventually used chemical agents and forced their way inside to arrest her. Tallerico faces two felony counts of assault on an officer and several misdemeanor charges.

>>Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years



(St. George, UT) -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after Utah Highway Patrol troopers discovered 25 pounds of cocaine, a handgun and 14-thousand dollars in cash during a traffic stop on Interstate 15. Forty-four-year-old Marcus Kentral Brown was convicted by a federal jury in St. George in July following his arrest in 2021. Prosecutors say the cocaine had an estimated street value of 700-thousand dollars. Brown has filed an appeal and is scheduled to report to federal prison in January.

>>More Utah National Guard Off To Iran War



(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Members of the Utah National Guard are being sent to the Iran War. Airmen from Utah are already in the Middle East helping with refueling missions. The artillery unit will join them next month. That's according to a Utah National Guard official who briefed lawmakers at the state capital. KUTV said the military refused to give them any more details about the upcoming deployment.

>>Kalshi Pauses Utah Operations During Legal Fight



(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Kalshi says it is now pausing operations in Utah after it lost a round in court. A federal appeals court is refusing to block a lower court ruling from going into effect. That means Utah's enforcement action against Kalshi is now in place. The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission wanted the court to stop the enforcement action. The Utah Attorney General argues Kalshi is an illegal gambling platform. Kalshi says it will keep fighting the issue in court, but for now, it's mostly offline in Utah.

>>Rededication Date Set For Salt Lake Temple



(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A rededication date has been set for the Salt Lake Temple. Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints say it'll take place on December 5th of next year. The remodel and seismic retrofit of the temple is now done. A celebration and open house will run from April 5th, 2027 until October 1st, 2027.

>>Statewide Average Gas Price Drops By Four Cents



(Loa, UT) -- The statewide average gas price is down by four-cents. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular is now $3.84. The most expensive average price can be found in Wayne County, where gas is 4-62. In Washington County, we’re at $4.09.