>>Man Arrested Twice in 24 Hours

(St. George, UT) -- A Minnesota man is facing multiple charges after being arrested twice in less than 24 hours in St. George. Police say 37-year-old Jeremiah James Rivers was arrested Saturday night for allegedly exposing himself outside a downtown bar, then arrested Sunday afternoon again after reportedly assaulting a restaurant employee and spitting in their face. Rivers had also pleaded no contest to DUI, drug possession and assault charges earlier this month. He remains in the Washington County Jail on five-thousand dollars bail.

>>Vehicle Fire Causes I-15 Traffic Delays

(St. George, UT) -- A vehicle fire on Interstate 15 caused major traffic backups through St. George Tuesday evening. The Utah Highway Patrol says a Chevy Tahoe caught fire near mile marker six due to an apparent mechanical problem, causing two tires to explode. No injuries were reported, but the fire forced temporary lane closures and backed up northbound traffic for several miles, with delays also reported in the southbound lanes. The fire was extinguished, and both northbound lanes have since reopened.

>>UDOT Warns of Thanksgiving Travel Delays

(St. George, UT) -- Thanksgiving travelers could face delays of up to 40 minutes on Interstate 15 in Southern Utah this weekend. The Utah Department of Transportation says northbound traffic between St. George and Cedar City will be heaviest Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., with delays peaking around 1 p.m. Elsewhere in Utah, drivers could face delays of up to 25 minutes Wednesday between Spanish Fork and Nephi, while U.S. Route 6 and northbound I-15 in central Utah could see additional delays of 30 minutes Sunday. UDOT urges motorists to avoid peak travel times and check road conditions before leaving.

>>Former Health Employee Accused Of Card Misuse

(Cedar City, UT) -- A former Intermountain Health employee faces felony charges over alleged personal use of a company credit card. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Samantha Ann Salazar with unlawful use of a financial card and theft after investigators reported more than 83-thousand dollars in transactions. Court documents say the activity dates to 2024 and that the company contacted authorities after confronting her in September. Intermountain says Salazar is no longer employed there.

>>Utah AG Moves To Drop Prosecution After Kalshi Blocks Site

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Utah Attorney General Derek Brown is moving to drop charges against Kalshi after the prediction market blocked access to its site within Utah. Kalshi has been losing recent court battles, so this week they started blocking access when users are inside state lines. Brown believes the prediction site is really just a form of gambling that's already illegal in Utah. A lawyer for Kalshi said they're glad the criminal case is over. A civil suit is continuing between Utah and Kalshi over the state's regulation enforcement.