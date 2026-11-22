From American Fork to St. George: Utah's History in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

When the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off in New York City on Thursday, November 26, Utah won't have a school marching band in the lineup. However, the Beehive State has a history with one of America's most recognizable Thanksgiving traditions, dating back nearly 20 years. Since the parade began in 1924, two Utah high schools have earned invitations to march their entire bands through the streets of Manhattan, while individual students and music educators have also represented the state.

American Fork Makes Utah History in 2007

American Fork High School became the first Utah school to send its marching band to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2007. The Utah County school was selected to perform before millions of television viewers and spectators lining the streets of New York City. The invitation put American Fork's music program on a national stage and established a milestone for marching bands across the state.

Seven years later, American Fork returned for the 2014 parade. Under the direction of John Miller, the band was selected from nearly 200 applicants nationwide. Only 10 bands received invitations that year, making American Fork's second appearance particularly noteworthy. The school remains the only Utah high school confirmed to have participated twice.

Davis High School Joins the List in 2017

A decade after American Fork's debut, Davis High School in Kaysville became the second Utah school to participate. The Davis Darts marching band performed in the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2017. The performance followed months of preparation, with the students traveling across the country to rehearse and march alongside some of the nation's most accomplished high school bands. Davis High already had an impressive marching band résumé, including two appearances in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. Its 2017 Macy's performance remains the most recent confirmed appearance by an entire Utah school marching band.

Southern Utah Band Directors Take Their Turn in 2023

Utah's connection to the parade extends beyond students. In 2023, 13 Utah music educators participated as members of America's Band Directors Marching Band, including two teachers from St. George. Michael Winslow, band director at Sunrise Ridge Intermediate School, played trombone, while his wife, Hayley Winslow, band director at Snow Canyon Middle School, played trumpet. The couple, who met while participating in marching band at Southern Utah University, joined fellow educators from across the country. Before Thanksgiving, the group also performed at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City during a wreath-laying ceremony honoring first responders. The experience gave the educators a chance to show the importance of music education while participating in a parade many of their own students dream of joining.

Utah Student Selected for Historic 100th Parade

Although no Utah school band is scheduled to participate as a complete ensemble in 2026, at least one Utah high school student will be marching. Sadie Andersen, a senior at Brighton High School and captain of the school's color guard, has been selected for the Macy's Great American Marching Band. Andersen previously participated in the 2026 Rose Parade as one of four Utah students selected for the Bands of America Honor Band.

The Macy's Great American Marching Band, which debuted in 2006, brings together outstanding high school musicians, color guard members and dancers from across the United States. The nationally selected ensemble provides students an opportunity to participate even when their school bands aren't invited.

A Century of Thanksgiving Tradition

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1924, although this year's event is its 100th edition because the parade was suspended for three years during World War II. Utah's confirmed full-school appearances remain limited to American Fork in 2007 and 2014 and Davis High in 2017. Individual student musicians and educators have also participated through national ensembles.

The 2026 parade will air Thursday, November 26, on NBC and Peacock, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time.