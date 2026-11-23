Utah Among States With Too Few Reported Thanksgiving Fires to Rank

Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for home cooking fires across the country, but Utah is among the states with relatively few reported incidents, according to a new national study. Research released November 18 by MoneyGeek found that Utah was one of 19 states, along with Washington, D.C., that did not have enough reported Thanksgiving cooking fires to qualify for the study's state rankings.

Utah's Fire Reporting: An Outlier Among States

Researchers examined fire department reports submitted to the National Fire Incident Reporting System between 2019 and 2025. States needed at least 30 reported Thanksgiving cooking fires during that seven-year period to qualify for the rankings. Utah fell below that threshold. While that may sound encouraging, researchers caution that the findings don't necessarily mean Utah homes are safer than those in other states. Reporting to the federal database is voluntary, meaning some fires may not be included.

Thanksgiving Remains the Most Dangerous Cooking Day

Nationally, the MoneyGeek study found residential cooking fires occur 3.72 times as frequently on Thanksgiving as on a typical November day. The increase begins before Thanksgiving. On the Wednesday before the holiday, cooking fires were 52 percent more frequent than normal. Among states with enough reports to qualify, Rhode Island recorded the largest Thanksgiving increase, with cooking fires occurring more than six times as frequently as on an average November day.

The Alarming Rise of Thanksgiving Cooking Fires

New Jersey, California, Maryland and New York rounded out the top five. Utah was not assigned a ranking because its reported fire count was below the study's minimum, rather than because researchers determined it had an unusually low rate of fires.

Utah Fire Officials Still Urge Caution

Despite Utah's absence from the rankings, cooking fires remain a concern for homeowners across the state. The American Red Cross of Utah reported assisting nearly 650 people affected by more than 130 home fires during the first 11 months of 2025. Those figures include all types of home fires, not just those involving cooking or occurring during Thanksgiving.

Cooking Safety Tips for a Fire-Free Thanksgiving

The National Fire Protection Association estimates U.S. fire departments responded to 1,139 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day in 2024, more than three times the daily average. Unattended cooking remains a major concern, particularly when families are preparing several dishes simultaneously. Fire safety officials recommend staying in the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop, keeping towels and other combustible materials away from burners, and making sure smoke alarms are working.

The Deep Fry Challenge

Anyone planning to deep-fry a turkey should use the equipment outdoors, away from structures, and make certain the bird is completely thawed before lowering it into hot oil. If a fire spreads beyond a small, contained area, residents should evacuate and call 911.

What Utah's Numbers Really Mean

Utah's exclusion from the MoneyGeek rankings is noteworthy, but it isn't proof the state has fewer Thanksgiving cooking fires per household than the rest of the country. The study counted only incidents reported to the federal system and excluded states with fewer than 30 qualifying fires over seven years. That distinction is important as Utah families prepare for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26. Even though the state didn't make the national rankings, the holiday still presents the same cooking hazards found in kitchens across the country.