Here’s Where You Can Evacuate to If You’ve Been Flooded

Flash Flooding Threatens La Verkin, Virgin and Parts of Washington County

Heavy rain is creating dangerous flooding conditions across parts of Washington County, including areas near La Verkin, Virgin and Hurricane, as another round of storms moves through Southern Utah.

Courtesy: Washington County Emergency Management Courtesy: Washington County Emergency Management

Impact of Recent Storms: Rainfall Updates and Flooding Reports

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Thursday after thunderstorms dumped heavy rain across several normally dry washes and drainage areas. In southeastern Washington County, between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell across the headwaters of Gould Wash, sending a large flood wave downstream through Hurricane. Emergency management officials reported flash flooding already underway.

Danger Zones: Flooding Risks Around Zion National Park

The warning was later extended into the afternoon as additional thunderstorms developed to the south and west. Forecasters said those storms could worsen flooding in areas that had already received significant rainfall.

Safety First: Navigating Flood Conditions in Washington County

Conditions are also hazardous around Zion National Park and communities along the Virgin River corridor. Flooding is expected in parts of Zion National Park, Snow Canyon, and Red Cliffs, so slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams could see rapidly rising water. Southern Utah residents know how quickly a normally dry wash can turn dangerous. Floodwater can rise with little warning and carry mud, rocks, branches, and other debris downstream.

Travel Advisory: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know

Hurricane Police have ordered residents at the Willow Wind Complex (80 South 1150 West) and homes along Gould Wash to evacuate because of active or imminent flooding. Medical personnel are staged at the Coral Cliffs movie theater, 835 West State Street, while the LDS Stake Center at 272 South 700 West has been opened as an emergency shelter.

Looking Ahead: Flood Watch and Future Weather Predictions

Anyone planning to travel through La Verkin, Virgin, Hurricane, Zion or surrounding areas should check road conditions and weather alerts before leaving. Hikers should stay out of slot canyons, washes and other low-lying areas until the threat passes. A broader flood watch remains in effect across much of southern and eastern Utah, with additional showers and thunderstorms possible through Thursday evening.