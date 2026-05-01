Fatal Crash on SR 59 Claims Two Lives

A high-speed passing maneuver on State Route 59 between Hurricane & Apple Valley turned tragic this morning, resulting in a complex chain-reaction crash that claimed two lives and left several others injured. The incident occurred at approximately 9:39 a.m. near milepost 14 in Washington County.

THE CHAIN REACTION

According to investigators, the collision was initiated when an eastbound passenger car began passing traffic at a high rate of speed. A westbound gold Chevy Avalanche swerved onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision with the speeding car. However, the driver of the Avalanche overcorrected, sliding back across the highway into the eastbound lanes.

A third vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, attempted to swerve and avoid the sliding Avalanche but was struck broadside on the driver's side. The force of the impact sent the Malibu down a small embankment, where it rolled. Behind the Malibu, a Harley Davidson motorcycle also swerved to avoid the wreckage, brushing against a fifth vehicle—a Jeep Wrangler—before rolling into the dirt on the northbound side of the road.

CASUALTIES & INJURIES

The crash resulted in two fatalities and multiple hospitalizations:

Chevy Malibu Driver: The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries.

Motorcyclist: The rider of the Harley Davidson was transported by ground in critical condition; authorities later confirmed a second fatality resulting from the incident.

Additional Injuries: Two other individuals involved were transported to medical facilities with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Traffic on State Route 59 was heavily impacted for several hours as investigators worked the scene. While the westbound lane was eventually used to alternate traffic, the eastbound lanes remained closed during the initial recovery and investigation efforts.