Greater Zion Tourism Head to Resign for New Role

(St. George, UT) -- The Director of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office will resign, effective November 16. In a letter, Kevin Lewis said he will become President and CEO of a dynamic destination marketing organization in Southeast Washington. Lewis has served as director of the tourism bureau for the past five years.

Letter from Kevin Lewis, Director of The Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office

Dear Greater Zion Friends, Colleagues and Stakeholders,

I’m reaching out to share the news that I’ve accepted a generous offer to become the new President and CEO of a dynamic destination marketing organization in southeast Washington. I will conclude my role as Director of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office on November 16.

Serving as the Director for the past five years has been one of the most remarkable experiences of my life. The trust and confidence you’ve placed with me in this role is humbling, and I’m in awe of the significant accomplishments we’ve achieved together. We’ve assembled a remarkable collection of talented and driven individuals at the Greater Zion Tourism Office and I’m confident they will successfully move the organization forward. Watch for them to showcase some exciting new projects in 2023.

Over the years, I’ve been privileged to work in roles supported by people who have helped me use and enhance some of the innate characteristics for which I’ve become known. I appreciate the encouragement I’ve received from friends and colleagues who believe in me, and for those who see qualities in me that I sometimes overlook. I’m confident that one of the main reasons we are here is to discover and develop our talents, to use those talents to positively influence the world around us, and to ignite passion and enthusiasm in others to do the same.

Two months ago, a national recruiting agency reached out to compliment me on the great success we’ve had as a tourism organization. As they acknowledged our accomplishments, they asked what I had in store for the future – suggesting that I owed it to myself to consider the possibilities.

Their insights set me on a path of discovery and reflection. I was reminded that one of the most important steps in moving forward is to take the time to look back. As I reflected on all our organization has accomplished and the journey that brought us here, I was motivated to look a little further down the road. The process took me through multiple interviews and discovery sessions with the Visit Tri-Cities organization. Following an enriching visit to the area, they invited me to lead the team.

After more than 30 years embracing the beauty and goodness of Washington County, my wife and I are excited to experience the dynamics of a new opportunity in a new destination. The new position feels like the natural next step in my career path, and we’re confident that it’s the right thing for us to do.

I believe that we each have within us special innate gifts – gifts that are hard coded in our eternal fabric. The discovery of those gifts is critical to our happiness and the happiness of those around us. In my role as Tourism Director, I feel I’ve been given a unique opportunity to help others see that there is beauty and goodness in the world and I’m sincerely grateful for that.

There is so much to celebrate in life, and my experience here has been a fulfilling journey of discovery and celebration. I can’t express how rewarding it has been to interact with the good people in this area. Thank you for sharing your gifts with me, and for helping me discover some of my own.

I am thrilled at the new opportunity I have, but I will deeply miss my coworkers, my colleagues, my community and the spirit and energy of this destination. I am forever grateful to have been part of a team and community that has had such a profound and meaningful influence for good. Wherever life’s journey takes us, I hope we can continue to inspire goodness and use our gifts to ignite the passion and enthusiasm in others to do the same.

Sincerely,

Kevin Lewis