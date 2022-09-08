Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her historic 70-year reign in 2022, passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96.

The late queen passed away "peacefully" at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, reportedly surrounded by her family.

The news was confirmed by The Royal Family on Twitter.

The queen was born April 21,1926, to her mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and father King George VI. Elizabeth became the heir apparent to the British throne after her father took over for his brother King Edward VIII who abdicated in late 1936, according to History.com.

She ascended the throne herself Feb. 6, 1952, after her father passed away. Elizabeth was only 25 when became queen and head of the royal family, according to CBS News.

Her rule was historic in nature. She stands as the longest-reigning member of the British monarchy.

In 2022 Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to mark her Platinum Jubilee, which honors 70 years of service on the throne. The royal family announced plans for a four-day celebration and national holiday to take place in June 2022.

During her time on the throne, Queen Elizabeth interacted with multiple U.S. presidents including both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump. She also engaged with many other foreign dignitaries.

Although her time on the throne will go down in the history books, she had many other accomplishments in her life.

Queen Elizabeth II married her late husband Prince Philip Nov. 20, 1947. She also has four children and was a grandmother and great grandmother.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 in 2021. The couple enjoyed 73 years of marriage before then.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind her four children — Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex — and a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her eldest child Prince Charles is the heir apparent and will assume the throne in her wake.

