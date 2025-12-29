How is Southern Utah’s Snow Pack Compared to Previous Years?

As we close out 2025, Southern Utah’s "High Country" is telling a tale of two extremes. For those of us in St. George looking up at the snowy peaks of Pine Mountain or planning a weekend getaway to Brian Head, the current snowpack situation is a bit of a mixed bag.

The "Dry" December Reality

While our water year started with a record-breaking, saturated October, the late autumn "heatwave" took a toll. According to the latest Utah Division of Water Resources report, statewide snowpack has dipped into record-low territory for late December. However, Southern Utah remains a relative "bright spot" compared to the northern Wasatch. In the Pine Valley Mountain area, early October storms provided a solid base, but a warm and dry November—the hottest on record—prevented the significant accumulation we usually see by Christmas.

Brian Head and the Markagunt Plateau

At Brian Head Resort, the situation is cautiously optimistic. While only about 6% of the terrain is currently open, the resort has recorded approximately 27.5 inches of total snowfall for the season. The base depth is hovering around 16 inches, supported largely by machine-groomed runs and high-altitude temperatures that have allowed for better snow retention than the lower Pine Valley slopes.

Snowpack Over Five Years Snowpack Over Five Years loading... Snowpack Graph Southern Utah Snowpack since 2020

The Silver Lining: Primed Soil

There is a crucial benefit this year: Soil Moisture. Because October was so wet, the ground is already saturated. "Our soils are now well-saturated," noted Candice Hasenyager, director of the Utah Division of Water Resources. "They are primed for a more efficient spring runoff." This means when the big storms eventually arrive in early 2026, the water won't just disappear into the dirt—it will head straight to our reservoirs.