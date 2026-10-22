Triple-Match Campaign Gives St. George PAWS Donors Extra Impact

St. George PAWS is giving animal lovers an opportunity to make their donations go further with a special triple-match fundraising campaign benefiting homeless and rescued pets in Southern Utah.

Turn Every Dollar into Triple the Love for Pets

During the campaign, qualifying donations to PAWS are being matched so that every dollar contributed has three times the impact. That means a $25 donation can effectively become $75, while $100 can turn into $300 for the nonprofit’s rescue and animal-care programs.

A Lifeline for Homeless Pets: The Mission of PAWS

PAWS, or Providing Animals With Support, operates as a no-kill rescue organization serving St. George and the surrounding area. The organization relies heavily on donations, volunteers, foster homes and community support to care for cats and dogs waiting for adoption.

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Money raised through the triple-match campaign can help cover expenses such as veterinary care, vaccinations, spay and neuter procedures, food, medications and other necessities for animals coming into the rescue.

A Lifeline for Homeless Pets: The Mission of PAWS

The matching campaign also comes at a time when animal rescue organizations across the country continue to deal with high costs for food and veterinary services. For smaller nonprofit rescues, those expenses can add up quickly, especially when an animal arrives needing emergency treatment or extended medical care before it can be adopted.

Building a Community of Care: PAWS’ Commitment to Animals

PAWS has become a familiar part of the Southern Utah animal-rescue community, working to place homeless pets into permanent homes while also helping animals that may need additional time, training or medical attention before adoption.

Support Without Adopting: How You Can Make a Difference

The triple-match campaign gives residents another way to support that work even if they are not currently able to adopt or foster an animal. Anyone interested in contributing can donate through the St. George PAWS website. Because the matching funds are limited, donors are encouraged to participate while the triple-match opportunity is available.

Listen Here: Portia & Nick From PAWS St. George Stop by Southern U-Talk on KDXU

It's a chance for local animal lovers to stretch a donation further while supporting dogs and cats waiting for their next home.