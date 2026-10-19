Study: Tech Careers Replacing Office Jobs Nationwide & in Utah

More Americans Are Leaving Office Jobs for the Trades — and Southern Utah Has Options

A growing number of Americans are trading office jobs for skilled trades, and a new survey suggests artificial intelligence is part of the reason.

AI: A New Factor in Career Choices

Lance Surety Bonds surveyed 158 business owners who left white-collar careers to start or co-own licensed, bonded businesses in regulated trades. The survey found that 63% said fear that AI would replace their office jobs played at least some role in their decision to leave. But AI was rarely the only reason. Many respondents were also looking for more independence, flexibility and control over their careers.

Why Workers are Choosing Independence

In Southern Utah, workers considering a similar change can find that local education paths help ease the transition. Southwest Technical College in Cedar City offers hands-on programs in areas including welding, automation technology and information technology. Its programs are designed to prepare students for direct entry into technical careers, including jobs that require mechanical, electrical and problem-solving skills.

Pathways to Technical Careers in Southern Utah

Dixie Tech in St. George also offers career and technical education programs designed to prepare students for the workforce. Those programs include certificates and associate degrees in areas such as technology, business, health care and applied technical fields. The survey found that the career switch paid off for many who made it. Seventy-eight percent said they now earn more than they did at the peak of their white-collar careers, with average income rising from about $64,000 to $101,000.

Challenges in Starting a New Venture

The transition was not always easy. More than half said the legal and financial setup was harder than expected, and average startup costs were about $11,900. Licensing, paperwork, and bonding requirements surprised many new business owners. Still, the results suggest more workers are rethinking the old assumption that the safest career always comes with a desk, a degree and an office.

Rethinking Career Safety and Security

For Southern Utah residents, schools like Utah Tech and Southwest Tech provide local pathways into careers that combine technical skills, hands-on work and, in some cases, the opportunity to eventually own a business.