TNT Fireworks Is Doubling Down on Commitment to Fire Safety

As Utah heads into the Independence Day holiday season, TNT Fireworks is urging residents to celebrate carefully and follow all local and statewide fire restrictions.

Unusually Dangerous Conditions

The company issued a safety reminder this week from Sandy, saying it remains committed to wildfire prevention, public education and responsible fireworks use. The message comes as Utah faces unusually dangerous fire conditions, with state officials warning that dry vegetation, drought and wind have created a high-risk environment for new wildfire starts.

Celebrate Responsably

TNT says its Celebrate Responsibly campaign and Bucket Brigade Initiative focus on simple steps to reduce fire danger. Those include lighting fireworks only in clear, open areas away from dry grass and brush, keeping a hose or bucket of water nearby, having a responsible adult supervise, lighting one firework at a time and never trying to relight a malfunctioning firework. The company also encourages people to soak used fireworks before throwing them away. Those reminders are especially important this year. Utah officials have reported hundreds of fires already this season, with most caused by people. Gov. Spencer Cox also announced temporary statewide fireworks restrictions through July 5, while allowing local leaders and fire officials to identify safe areas where fireworks may still be used.

One Spark Is All It Takes

For Southern Utah communities, the warning hits close to home. Recent fires across Beaver, Iron, and Washington counties have shown how quickly flames can grow when heat, wind, and dry fuels combine. Even one spark from fireworks, a campfire, equipment or a vehicle can threaten homes, public lands and first responders.

Listen Here: Wash. Co. Emergency Prepardness Director Jason Bradley on Fireworks Danger on KDXU

The safest approach is to check local fireworks maps before buying or lighting anything. If fireworks are not allowed in your area, residents should attend a professional show or choose another way to celebrate. This year, responsible celebrations may be the difference between a holiday memory and another wildfire.