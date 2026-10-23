Lady Trailblazer Volleyball Makes it 13-Straight Wins At Home

Utah Tech Volleyball Wins 13th Straight, Remains Perfect in Big Sky Conference

The Utah Tech women's volleyball team just keeps winning, and the Trailblazers are putting together one of the most impressive seasons in program history.

Trailblazers’ Impressive Season

Utah Tech extended its winning streak to 13 straight matches Thursday night, sweeping Idaho in three sets at Burns Arena in St. George to reach 16-3 overall and a perfect 9-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

Dominating Performance Against Idaho

The Trailblazers defeated the Vandals 25-22, 25-17 and 25-14, recording their ninth sweep of the season and second consecutive straight-set victory. Fifth-year outside hitter Kennedi Knudsen led Utah Tech with eight kills, while seniors Tessa Treanor and Nana Asiata each added seven. Treanor also delivered four service aces. Defensively, Casidy Fried and Sydney Reese each recorded three blocks, while libero Mya Laufiso led the team with 14 digs. The opening set provided the biggest challenge for Utah Tech. Idaho held a 20-17 advantage late before the Trailblazers rallied with an 8-2 run to claim the set. From there, Utah Tech controlled the match, pulling away in the second and third sets to complete the sweep.

Record-Breaking Winning Streak

The numbers behind the winning streak are impressive. Utah Tech has now won 16 consecutive home matches and 20 of its last 21 contests in St. George. The 13-match winning streak is the program's longest since it transitioned to NCAA Division I. The Trailblazers also posted a .355 hitting percentage against Idaho, their best mark in Big Sky play this season, while holding the Vandals to just .132.

Conference Success and Future Matchups

Their 9-0 conference start is the program's best since opening Pacific West Conference play with nine straight victories in 2014. Utah Tech now heads north to face Eastern Washington on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles enter the contest 9-12 overall and 3-6 in Big Sky play. The first serve is scheduled for 3 p.m. Mountain Time, and the match will be available on ESPN+.