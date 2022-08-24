Are You Ready To Hit The Road?

Do you have cabin fever and are ready to hit the road?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been feeling antsy since I took my first international trip to Italy in 2019 only to come back and have the world come to a screeching halt early in 2020.

The world is getting back into the swing of traveling again, but for a while the best and safest traveling was online. Through YouTube you could go anywhere in the world and get tips for planning your next big trip. I was very much missing traveling and not knowing when I would be able to again, so I dove into this option watching what’s in my carry-on, packing tips, and travel vlog videos. I found these channels both helpful and fun. Because I’m getting ready to go to the U.K in October I’ve been revisiting and using many of the tips these channels have given me so I thought I would share some of my YouTube travel vlogger discoveries to help you plan your next vacation.

Fly With Stella

The first YouTube travel vlogger I came across in my scrolling was Fly With Stella. Stella is a Washington D.C based flight attendant and takes you along with her as she travels domestically and internationally. You see her packing for trips and sharing tips for packing and navigating the airport. Not only do you get tips on traveling, she and her husband also have an adorable dog named Francis. I consider doggo footage the best of bonuses. Francis is 15/10 the best boy.

Jason Billam

The second vlogger I stumbled upon was Jason Billam. A travel vlogger from England, he takes you on his adventures across the world. The first of his videos that I came across were him traveling across Italy while Europe was only open to European travelers and filmed the unique experience of travelling across Italy while only locals were out and about. The videos were both eerie and fascinating and totally worth checking out if only to see places like Venice and Florence without all the crowds.

Rick Steves

Technically, Rick Steves is not just a YouTube travel vlogger, but he is the O.G travel vlogger. I’m sure we all have memories of watching Rick Steves show us around Europe on our local PBS channel. He’s been organizing tours for around thirty years and through his show, podcast and books affably shares his experiences as traveler and a guide.

Do you have a favorite YouTube travel vlogger that I’ve missed? Let me know on the B92.1 app.