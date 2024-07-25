It’s Official! The Winter Olympics Will Return to Utah in 2034

The International Olympics Committee has officially announced that the 2034 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympic Games and Utah Governor Spencer Cox has been working with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to bring the games back for 2034.

The Olympics website has a summary of what you need to know about the return of the Winter Games.

Olympics.com said, “The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are returning to Salt Lake City in 2034. That was confirmed when the 142nd IOC Session elected Salt Lake City–Utah 2034 as the host of the XXVII Olympic Winter Games and accompanying Paralympic Winter Games on Wednesday (24 July). When the Games take place, 32 years will have passed since the city hosted the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2002.”

The website then lists off some facts about the 2034 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

The games are proposed to occur from February 10-26, 2034, and the Paralympic Winter Games would follow from March 10-19, 2034. This will be the fifth time the United States the Olympic Winter Games.

The website details some of the possible venues to be used during the event, which is something Salt Lake officials have been preparing for way before the official announcement.

Olympics.com said, “The venue master plan for Salt Lake City–Utah sees every competition venue located within an hour of the Olympic Village at the University of Utah campus. For the first time, an Olympic host is also proposing to offer an Athlete Family Village to house close relatives of the competitors. Of the proposed venues, all are existing or temporary, with 10 having been previously used in 2002. No additional transport or housing infrastructure is being built for the 2034 Games. Extra accommodation for biathlon and cross-country skiing athletes will be located near Soldier Hollow. Plus, venues will be highly accessible, in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

We’ll continue to provide updates as more information is released on the 2034 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City. It may be a while though, after all, it’s about a decade away.