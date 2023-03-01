As A Witness

At the risk of being a tad religious here (how dare I!) the Lord really has me pegged. The first thing I was asked to do in my church was to serve as a secretary in one of our congregations organizations. In that capacity, I would attend, keep track of the discussions and observe the functions of that organization, and make a record of it. And since then, most of the opportunities I have had in church service have been along the lines of observing and recording. “Leadership” opportunities have been few and far between, thankfully.

I think from that beginning I have been set up to be a “watcher of things” and I love it. In my professional career (I know, it's a stretch to call me professional) I have also been blessed to observe and record. As I've mentioned several times on the radio show, one of the things I get major joy from is watching Cedar City wake up every morning. The view we have from our studio window allows us to see the city come alive and the activities of the day begin. I have never once, not even in the days where my mood is sour, not stopped and enjoyed that observation. I have been able to observes stories of great happiness that come to our community, and, yes, have had to report on some sorrowful events here. I've seen drivers behaving badly on the roads, everyday occurrences that turn extraordinary. I have watched friends and families endure sorrow and hardship. I have seen prayers answered. I have witnessed miracles.

Being a witness is truly a gift, one that I cherish every day.

There's something magical about observing life as it unfolds before your eyes. Whether it's the way the leaves rustle in the wind or the way a smile spreads across someone's face, each moment can be a precious memory to be held dear. But do we?

A couple of years ago I posted on my social media page the definition of behold which the website I got the definition from gave the example of

see or observe (a thing or person, especially a remarkable or impressive one)."the botanical gardens were a wonder to behold"

Then I asked on my post how many times do we take to behold things. I was pleasantly surprised at the response I got. Apparently some of my friends agreed we do need to take the time to “stop and smell the roses.”

As I walk through the world, I am constantly reminded of the joy and wonder that surrounds us. The laughter of children playing in the park, the sound of rain tapping against the window, the first snowfall of the year - although I must say I am looking more forward to the last snowfall for this year - each of these moments is a reminder of the blessings that life has to offer.

As a witness, I am privileged to experience all of these moments and more. I am able to see the world in a way that few others can, and I am grateful for that every day.

Of course, being a witness isn't always easy. There are times when the world can seem dark and foreboding, and it can be hard to find joy in the midst of the chaos. But even in those moments, I know that there is still beauty to be found.

Whether it's the kindness of a stranger or the simple pleasure of a warm bowl of soup, there is always something to be grateful for. And as a witness, I am able to see those moments for what they are - a reminder that even in the darkest times, there is still light to be found.

Before I wrote this article I did a Google search on “the joys of witnessing.” Most of the responses gave examples of and hints to be able to witness our faith to those we come in contact with. Here's one example. This is an area where I need to improve.

But, I will continue to stand here, watching the world as it spins around me. I will continue to tell the stories of the things I observe, even if at some point I will only be talking to myself. I will continue to be a witness, grateful for every moment of joy and wonder that comes my way. Because in the end, that is what life is all about - the simple pleasures that make it all worthwhile.