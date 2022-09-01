Attempted Burglary And Shooting In New St. George Neighborhood

Attempted Burglary And Shooting In New St. George Neighborhood

Contributing Authors:

An attempted burglary took place in the new neighborhood/development of Desert Color Wednesday morning. A gun was also discharged.

loading...

According to the owners of the home, around 3:00am Wednesday morning their home was broken into by 3 young men between the ages of 18-25. They were Hispanic dressed in all black. The husband and wife caught them in their home and chased them out. A foot pursuit ensued between the husband and one of the three men.

loading...

"My husband chased him down to the Freedom Prep (Local Private School) area when the suspect pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired shots at my husband."

The homeowner was not hit.

loading...

Police arrived at the scene and conducted a 3-hour long investigation of fingerprints, shell case collecting, and attempted to find video footage from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a blue or black older model truck with 4 doors with the back doors only being able to be opened if the front doors are opened.

The Desert Color Community Association sent out an email to residents stating: " From Information provided by the St. George Police Department, this incident is a result of a "crime of opportunity" carried out by individuals who are specifically looking for unlocked vehicles and homes."

You are urged to keep your vehicles and homes locked at all times.

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5