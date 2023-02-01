Buhanan To Join St. George’s Tech Ridge As Community Liaison

Tech Ridge announced that Brad Buhanan has been selected as the Director of Community Engagement.

attachment-buh loading...

Buhanan comes with extensive experience in this community filling roles such as St George Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Board of Directors Chair, as well as numerous committee chair positions.

Buhanan maintains his status as an Emeritus Sunshiner (Ambassador) for the Chamber. Buhanan has spent the majority of his career at America First Credit Union in management and outreach in Southern Utah/Southeast Nevada. He has served on numerous boards of directors, including Leadership Dixie. He is both a graduate of Dixie State College and Southern Utah University.

“What an incredible opportunity. I will be able to be a small part of laying further groundwork for future generations to thrive in Southern Utah,” Buhanan said. “Born and raised here, I’m fully invested in bringing together the tech community and the existing community. It’s truly a symbiotic relationship.”

attachment-offc loading...

“We are excited to have Brad onboard. His involvement and experience within the community is invaluable. From our first discussion, Brad and I connected on the foundational idea that our children and grandchildren will need more opportunities to stay in Southern Utah. Tech Ridge is an opportunity to stop exporting our children, and instead give them viable options to stay and work here,” said Tech Ridge Managing Partner Issac Barlow.

Located on the former St. George Airport site overlooking downtown St. George, the 180-acre Tech Ridge Master Plan redefines the modern urban center. This smart, mixed-use development draws innovative tech companies and amplifies their ability to attract and retain top talent.

The mix of workspaces, shops, and eateries promote a dynamic social lifestyle, including 60 acres of easily accessible trails, parks, and open space, all surrounded by the striking red cliffs of Southern Utah.

attachment-rtl loading...

attachment-hsng loading...

attachment-Zonos loading...