Here’s What You Need to Know to Attend College Gameday in Provo

College GameDay Returns to Provo: Here’s How to Be Part of the Crowd Saturday

ESPN College GameDay returns to Provo for the first time in 17 years, and fans willing to start their Saturday early can join one of college football’s biggest pregame shows.

Game Day Schedule: When and Where to Catch the Action

College GameDay will broadcast live from the BYU campus from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, ahead of the massive matchup between No. 8 BYU and No. 2 Notre Dame. Kickoff is much later, at 5:30 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium, so fans attending GameDay will have plenty of time between the show and the game.

Listen Here: BYU Play-by-Play Man Greg Wrubell Joins Southern U-Talk on KDXU

As of Tuesday, BYU had not yet announced the exact location of the GameDay set. In recent years, BYU's major national pregame shows have typically used areas near LaVell Edwards Stadium, but fans should watch BYU Athletics and College GameDay social media this week for the official location, entrance information, and any restrictions.

Getting to Provo: Travel Tips for Fans

If you’re driving up from Southern Utah, plan for an early start—or, better yet, stay in Provo Friday night. From St. George, the drive is roughly four hours without major delays, meaning anyone trying to arrive before the crowd builds would likely need to leave well before 3 a.m.

Parking Information: Arrive Early to Secure a Spot

Parking will also be a major consideration. BYU football parking lots are expected to be heavily used throughout the day, and some require game-day permits. Fans without reserved parking may want to park farther from campus and use Utah Valley Express, or UVX, which serves several BYU campus stops, including one near the stadium.

Join the Crowd: Tips for a Great GameDay Experience

College GameDay crowds traditionally start forming hours before the television broadcast. Fans hoping for a spot near the stage—especially those bringing signs—should arrive well before 7 a.m. Security screenings and restrictions on signs and bags are also common.

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Join the Crowd: Tips for a Great GameDay Experience

This will be College GameDay's second visit to BYU. The first came in 2009. The timing could hardly be better. BYU enters Saturday 5-0, Notre Dame is 6-0, and the matchup will be the first time two top-10 teams have met at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

A Day to Remember: From Sunrise to Kickoff

So, Cougar fans, Saturday looks like an all-day event that starts before sunrise and ends under the lights.