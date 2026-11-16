>>Alleged Child Abduction Stopped

(Hurricane, UT) -- A 45-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to abduct a 13-year-old girl from a park in Hurricane. According to court documents, Melissa Joy Ohman approached the girl and her friends, wrapped an arm around the victim and grabbed her wrist while attempting to pull her toward a car. The girl managed to break free, and police later arrested Ohman on suspicion of first-degree felony child kidnapping and misdemeanor child abuse.

>>Storage Fire

(St. George, UT) -- A late-night fire at an RV storage facility in St. George destroyed one vehicle and threatened six others Saturday night. Firefighters responded to Sunbrook Secure Storage around 11:15 after nearby residents reported smoke. Deputy Fire Chief Brad Esplin says crews quickly extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported. Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

>>Washington City Crash

(Washington, UT) -- A man is facing possible DUI charges after crashing a car into a home along Telegraph Street in Washington City Sunday morning. Police say the driver had been refused an alcohol purchase at a nearby gas station before driving off, crashing through an iron fence and into the residence. No injuries were reported, but the home sustained thousands of dollars in damage. The driver fled on foot but was later arrested at his home.

>>More Snow Storms Moving In

(Brian Head, UT) -- More snow storms are moving into Utah. The National Weather Service says the next round of snow will arrive late tonight or early tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in place for Brian Head where up to a foot of snow might fall. Most other Utah ski resorts are also expecting snow and cold weather. A second storm will arrive later in the week.

>>Child Calls 9-1-1 And Helps With Rescue

(Logan, UT) -- A child's call to 9-1-1 helped rescuers in Cache County find the site of an off-road vehicle crash. The nine-year-old called for help on his cell phone after the UTV accident in Scare Canyon. First responders found the boy using coordinates from his phone. The child was not seriously hurt, but his mother was. She was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital with serious head and neck injuries. The driver of the UTV was later found and he was also taken to a hospital. Alcohol may have played a role in the crash.