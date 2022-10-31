Car Catches Fire Inside Dammeron Valley Home’s Garage

(Dammeron Valley, UT) -- A classic car that apparently dates back to the 1950s catches fire inside a Dammeron Valley home's garage Saturday afternoon.Fire & Rescue’s on-duty crew was dispatched at approximately 2:30PM to the home off Carter’s Pond Road. Engine 13 arrived within three minutes to a vehicle fire inside the home’s garage. Crews stretched an attack line to stop forward progression of the fire, and within 10 minutes extinguished the fire and removed the vehicle from the garage to prevent the fire from spreading to the home. There were no injuries resulting from the fire and the family is back in their home.