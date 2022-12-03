I'm forever looking around at all of the cool things to do around Southern Utah. There are a few things here that you might want to add to your calendar in December and January.

Healthy tomatoes on ground Shaiith loading...

The Farmers market is always fun. And no, they're not selling frozen vegetables just because it's December. It's all fresh and ready to go garden to table. That's December 10 at Vernon Worthen Park.

Runner tying sport shoes Getty Images loading...

The Baker's Half Dozen hits Hurricane December 10 at 8 AM if you're up for a half-marathon. Friends, Running and Sugar. What's not to like?

Gingerbread man Getty Stock loading...

The Gingerbread Parade is at Vernon Worthen Park on December 19th at 9AM.

And don't miss Gentri Christmas December 17 from 9AM to 1PM at the Cox Performing Arts Center.

A goat looks at us Getty Stock Thin Stock loading...

Christmastime on the Farm at Staheli Farms now thru December 23.

Brush and bright oil-paint palette for background Getty Stock loading...

The Gift of Art is at Red Cliffs Gallery thru December 15th.

Car wheel with santa hat Getty Images loading...

Cruizin' with Santa at Frostop Drive in December 17th

Nutcracker Getty Images loading...

Nutcracker Cast B is December 10 at the West Side Studio for Performing Arts

95180087 Frazer Worth loading...

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is at Tuacahn thru December 22.

Hunting modern rifles and shotgun isolated on white background Getty Stock loading...

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is at the Dixie Convention Center December 16-18.

Dangerous trail in Zion National Park, Angel's landing Getty Images loading...

There's even an Advanced Canyoneering course at Adventure Plus December 9 and 10.

question mark 3d turquoise interrogation sign icon standing thinking asking stick figure man isolated Anja W. loading...

The Forgotten Carols 2022 is at the Cox Performing Arts center December 21st

Christmas and New years eve Background Getty Images loading...

New Years Eve FAMILY Bash at 350 Community Center Drive on December 31

Young businesswoman walking blindfolded with hands forward isolated on grey wall background SIphotography loading...

New Years Eve Blindfolded Obstacle Course. Can you get through an obstacle course with someone giving you directions? Watch the fun or try it yourself in Sand Hollow State Park December 31 from 5-9 PM on E Washington Dam Road

Jeep Rubicon Offroad II Getty Images loading...

Barracks Trail Ride and Winter 4X4 Jamboree is Dec 10 from 10:30 - 5 in Apple Valley at 1354 State Street

Sky full of hot air balloons Getty Images loading...

Up & Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival at Staheli Family Farms January 12-14.

Should be FUN. Hope to see you out and about with your family. And remember to take us along on the radio or on your devices if you've got our app.