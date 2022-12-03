Cool Stuff to Do in Southern Utah Dec-Jan
I'm forever looking around at all of the cool things to do around Southern Utah. There are a few things here that you might want to add to your calendar in December and January.
The Farmers market is always fun. And no, they're not selling frozen vegetables just because it's December. It's all fresh and ready to go garden to table. That's December 10 at Vernon Worthen Park.
The Baker's Half Dozen hits Hurricane December 10 at 8 AM if you're up for a half-marathon. Friends, Running and Sugar. What's not to like?
The Gingerbread Parade is at Vernon Worthen Park on December 19th at 9AM.
And don't miss Gentri Christmas December 17 from 9AM to 1PM at the Cox Performing Arts Center.
Christmastime on the Farm at Staheli Farms now thru December 23.
The Gift of Art is at Red Cliffs Gallery thru December 15th.
Cruizin' with Santa at Frostop Drive in December 17th
Nutcracker Cast B is December 10 at the West Side Studio for Performing Arts
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is at Tuacahn thru December 22.
The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is at the Dixie Convention Center December 16-18.
There's even an Advanced Canyoneering course at Adventure Plus December 9 and 10.
The Forgotten Carols 2022 is at the Cox Performing Arts center December 21st
New Years Eve FAMILY Bash at 350 Community Center Drive on December 31
New Years Eve Blindfolded Obstacle Course. Can you get through an obstacle course with someone giving you directions? Watch the fun or try it yourself in Sand Hollow State Park December 31 from 5-9 PM on E Washington Dam Road
Barracks Trail Ride and Winter 4X4 Jamboree is Dec 10 from 10:30 - 5 in Apple Valley at 1354 State Street
Up & Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival at Staheli Family Farms January 12-14.
Should be FUN. Hope to see you out and about with your family. And remember to take us along on the radio or on your devices if you've got our app.