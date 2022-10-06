Cool Stuff to do in Southern Utah NOW

As you start planning your family fun activities for October, here are a few things to keep in mind. One of the biggies is the Staheli Farms Spooky Trick or Treat Trail. That’s open through the 29th of October. Another that I found is the Scarecrow Walk & Haunted Canyon. Have you been to Red Hills Desert Garden? It’s at 375 East Red Hills Parkway.

Then there is the Boo Bash. What? Where’s that? Boo Bash is at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Don’t worry. You don’t have to pronounce it. You’ll see Rocky Vista University as you drive down East Center street on your way into Ivins. It’s October 26th.

How ‘bout the 20th anniversary Horror-Fest international Film Festival? Put this in your GPS to get you to 68 E Tabernacle between Oct 19 – 23.

Foodie, Fun & Home Expo is October 21 and 22 at the Washington County Legacy Park. It’s an outdoor recreation expo. But you’re from Utah. You know all about outdoor expo events.

Are you up for the UTV Takeover? It’s a big event for Side X Side enthusiasts on Sand Hollow Road in Hurricane October 19-23. They say, it's the largest and most fun, family friendly UTV event in the Southwest.

A couple of big fitness events are on the horizon too, now that you’re done with the St George Marathon. The Southern Utah Triathlon is at Quail Creek State Park on October 22 and then the Ironman 70.3 World Championship comes to St. George on October 28 and 29.

If your life lacks culture, you might be up for Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot. For that, you are off to the Opera House of St George if you want to see the Knights of the Round Table come to life. It runs through October 29th.

Where ever you are headed, take us along!