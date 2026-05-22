A wave of public anxiety and active protest is sweeping across Utah over the rapid expansion of massive artificial intelligence data centers. What began as a localized uproar in northern Utah's Box Elder County has officially spread south, sparking protests in St. George and prompting swift protective measures from municipal leaders in Washington County.

Deep Concerns

The primary catalyst for the widespread backlash is the controversial "Stratos" project a massive 40,000-acre hyperscale data center backed by billionaire "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary and heavily fast-tracked by state leaders. Local advocacy groups like Together Works Southern Utah recently organized rallies in St. George to demand transparency, citing deep concerns that the state’s aggressive push for AI infrastructure will drain fragile desert water tables and drive up residential utility costs.

Washington County Draws a Firm Line

As public alarm intensified, local officials quickly stepped in to clarify their stance. Washington County Commission Chairman Adam Snow explicitly distanced local leadership from the northern Utah developments.

"There is not a single data center application before Washington County right now, and we have nothing to do with the Box Elder data center proposal," Chairman Snow told KDXU News.

Strict Measures Passed

Recognizing the community's mounting anxiety about resource consumption, the county did not just issue a statement; it also amended local law. During their legislative meeting this week, the commission passed strict, preventative zoning measures aimed at shutting the door on similar projects before they can even file paperwork.

"On Tuesday, we also severely limited any possibility of any data centers coming to the county through new zoning restrictions," stated Commissioner Snow.

Protecting Public Resources

The preemptive ordinance addresses exactly what local protesters are fighting against: the shielding of valuable public resources. In a region where every gallon of water counts, data center projects can consume hundreds of millions of gallons annually for cooling purposes while using immense amounts of power.

Read More: View Commission Meetings Here

By enacting aggressive zoning restrictions, Washington County is reinforcing local control and ensuring that community infrastructure remains prioritized for the families and businesses that actually live in Southern Utah.