Utah is Tops in Healthcare Costs

Amid soaring inflation and rising living costs, finding ways to make your hard-earned money stretch further is a massive win. When it comes to managing medical costs, the Beehive State is officially leading the nation. According to WalletHub’s data tracking, Americans spend the most and the least on healthcare as a share of their income. So much for the high-cost-of-living complaint we hear so often.

Utah is #50 But Really #1

The comprehensive study weighed essential out-of-pocket costs, including medical checkups, dental visits, and common prescriptions, against each state's median monthly household income. On average, Utah families spend a mere 5.11% of their monthly income on healthcare expenses. When you compare that to a state like Alaska, where residents fork over a staggering 10.08% of their monthly household income just to stay healthy, the immense financial relief of living in Utah becomes incredibly clear.

How Our Neighbors Stack Up

Utah’s strong economic positioning becomes even more impressive when looking right across our state lines. While Utah keeps medical burdens to a minimum, our surrounding Intermountain West neighbors face a much heavier financial lift:

Wyoming (#16): Residents spend 7.84% of their household income on care.

Idaho (#17): Budgeting 7.82% for medical costs.

Arizona (#28): Families allocate 6.81% of their earnings.

Colorado (#45): Closer to us, but still higher at 6.05%.

Nevada (#46): Coming in just behind at 5.87%.

Another Reason to Love the Beehive State

This data highlights another fundamental reason why Utah remains such an extraordinary place to live, work, and raise a family. A lower healthcare cost burden means local households keep more money in their pockets to invest in their properties, support local businesses, and enjoy our unparalleled outdoor recreation. Combined with a booming job market and a highly resilient housing economy, Utah continues to prove that it is built to thrive, keeping both our citizens and their bank accounts in optimal health.