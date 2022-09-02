Cox: More Money Needed For Water Conservation, Great Salt Lake Recovery

(Logan, UT) -- Governor Cox says the state needs more incentives to help encourage water conservation and help the recovery of the Great Salt Lake. Cox answered questions about the state's water needs yesterday during a forum at Utah State University. Cox was optimistic about current efforts to preserve the lake but said there was more work to do. That includes investing more money in incentives that help conserve water used in agriculture and landscaping.

