Hi Friends!

Last week I shared one of our favorite soup recipes with you ... and what goes better with soup than a warm loaf of bread?!

I was given this bread recipe many years ago and I have made countless loaves of it ever since.

I raised my four boys on this bread. We had it often because it takes a lot to fill up a teenage boy’s stomach and this bread definitely did the trick!

This bread recipe is easy to prepare and goes together quickly. You don’t even have to let the dough rise, a real plus when you have hungry teenagers waiting to eat!

Whip up a batch of this bread today. I guarantee you won’t be disappointed with the results!

Rolling pin and flour vesa011 loading...

EASY BREAD

Yield: 2 large loaves

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. yeast

2 1/2 cups water, divided

3 Tbsp. sugar, divided

1/2 cup (1 cube) butter

1 Tbsp. salt

6 cups flour, approximately

4 Tbsp. butter, melted, to brush on bread after baking (optional – but highly recommended)

Directions:

1. Dissolve the yeast and 1 Tbsp. sugar in 1/2 cup very warm water.

2. Melt 1 cube of butter in a mixing bowl. Add 2 cups very warm water, 2 Tbsp. sugar and 1 Tbsp. salt.

3. Add 3 cups of flour and stir until smooth.

4. Add dissolved yeast mixture.

5. Add approximately 3 cups more flour until the dough is soft but not sticky.

6. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and grease a large baking sheet.

7. Form the dough into 2 large loaves.

8. Bake for 30-35 minutes until the tops are golden brown.

9. Melt 4 Tbsp. butter and brush the loaves with the melted butter.

*Note: If you want to double the recipe, DO NOT double the yeast. Only increase yeast to 3 Tbsp.

Fresh Baked Bread Greg Miller loading...

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Corner is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.