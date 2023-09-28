Delish Thursday: Scent-imental Memories Of Stuffed Peppers

Hi Friends!

It’s kinda funny how certain smells and tastes bring back childhood memories. For instance, just the thought of and especially the smell of those cooked peas with the little pearl onions makes me want to gag!

I remember as a child having to sit at the table until I finished my serving of those repugnant peas. I always tried to be an obedient child, but I just couldn’t get those peas down without gagging.

But that being said, I have many GOOD food-related childhood memories, one being my mother’s applesauce cookies. Oh, how their smell brings back happy memories.

They smell spicy and sweet and remind me of times I baked them with my mom. I still make those cookies for my sons and their families, and my sons will be the first to tell you that those cookies are the best cookies on the planet.

One smell that also reminds me of my childhood is the smell of stuffed peppers. Now as a child, I didn’t really appreciate the deliciousness of this recipe. I always liked the stuffing part but not particularly the peppers themselves. As my tastes have matured though, I have learned to really appreciate the whole stuffed pepper experience.

My husband loves stuffed peppers, too and has requested them many times. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the recipe from my Mom before she passed away and have been unable to find a recipe as good as hers. . . until recently.

I came across this stuffed pepper recipe not long ago and when I made it, it reminded me so much of Mom’s recipe. . . but even better (my husband gives it 6 stars!)

So, Mom this recipe is in honor of you and all the happy childhood memories you made for us!

Mom’s Crock Pot Stuffed Peppers

Serves 8 to 9

Ingredients:

8 large or 9 medium bell peppers

2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean preferable)

1 1/2 cups instant rice, cooked

15-ounce can crushed tomatoes

12-ounce package prepared pimento cheese spread

2 teaspoons dried minced onion

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 8-ounce cans tomato sauce

shredded cheese for topping

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl combine uncooked ground beef, cooked rice, crushed tomatoes, pimento cheese spread, dried onion, seasonings and Worcestershire sauce. Cut the tops off the peppers and remove the ribs and seeds. Pour the tomato sauce into the bottom of a large slow cooker (dividing equally if a second slow cooker is needed). Fill the peppers with the meat mixture packing the meat mixture down and spooning a little extra on top. Place peppers into the bottom of the slow cooker in a single layer (this may require a second slow cooker). Cover the slow cooker with the lid and cook on low for about 6 hours or high for 4 hours until meat is completely cooked. About 15 minutes before the peppers are done cooking, add shredded cheese to the tops. Cover and cook until cheese is melted. Serve peppers with some of the tomato sauce spooned over the top.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.