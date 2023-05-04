Delish Thursday: Happy Cinco De Yummy

Hola Amigos!

Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo, so it is a perfect time for a fiesta!!

In my genealogical research, I have yet to find any ancestors from Mexico, but I have many friends from Mexico, so this week’s recipe is for you, mis Amigos!

It is a delicioso Chocolate Flan Cake. I hope you enjoy the recipe and a fun fiesta with family and friends!!!

* -- Note: This cake is best made the day before you plan to serve it because you need to let it cool for an hour after baking and then chill it for AT LEAST 4 hours.

Chocolate Flan Cake

Makes 18 servings

Ingredients:

For the cake:

1/2 cup caramel flavored ice cream topping

1 (18.25 oz.) box Devil’s Food Cake Mix

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

1 1/4 cups water

For the flan:

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (12 oz.) can evaporated milk

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a large Bundt pan with cooking spray. Roll up a piece of foil in place it in the hole of the Bundt pan to prevent the cake from baking over and dripping into the opening. Pour the caramel topping into the prepared pan. In a mixing bowl, prepare the cake mix according to the package directions using the vegetable oil, eggs and water. Pour the cake mixture over the caramel topping. In a blender, add the cream cheese, eggs, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk and vanilla. Blend until mixture is smooth, creamy and fully incorporated. Pour slowly over the cake batter. Spray a piece of foil with cooking spray and cover the pan tightly with the foil with the coated side down. Place the Bundt pan in a large roasting pan. Pour boiling water into the roasting pan. There should be about 2 inches of boiling water. Bake for 2 hours or until toothpick inserted still has a few moist crumbs. Remove cake from oven and cool for 15 minutes. Remove foil and invert cake onto a serving dish. Cool for 1 hour at room temperature and then chill for 4 hours or overnight.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.