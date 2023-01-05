Delish Thursday: It’s a Souper Time of Year

Hi Friends!

When I turn the calendar from December to January, instead of “sugarplums dancing in my head” my thoughts turn to warm soup “dancing in my head!”

The definition of January to me definitely means SOUP, SOUP, SOUP!!!

This Stuffed Pepper Soup is one of my husband’s favorite soups and it does taste exactly like a stuffed pepper. It is super easy (or should I say, souper easy) to prepare and some of the preparation can even be done the day before such as chopping the onions and the peppers and browning the meat.

You brown the ground beef and the onion first and then put all the ingredients in the crockpot and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.

Then you get the benefit of smelling the delicious aroma all day long!

Enjoy this warm and cozy soup!

STUFFED PEPPER SOUP

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 6-8 hours

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 cup onion, chopped

14.5 oz. can tomatoes with garlic (I like to blend these up before adding.)

16 oz. tomato sauce (2 small cans)

2 cups green peppers, chopped (You can use red peppers is you prefer.)

3 cups beef broth

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1 cup cooked rice (Add the final 30 minutes.)

Directions:

1. Brown the ground beef and onion.

2. Drain the ground beef and place in a 6-quart slow cooker.

3. Add the blended tomatoes and tomato sauce. Stir to combine.

4. Add the remainder of the ingredients EXCEPT THE RICE.

5. Stir to combine.

6. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.

7. About 30 minutes before serving, cook the rice and stir into the soup. Continue to cook soup for the final 30 minutes.

8. Serve immediately.

Delish Corner is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.