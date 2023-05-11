Hi Friends,

One of the greatest things that happened in my life was becoming a mother.

I was blessed to become a mother four times over when I had my four awesome sons and then again when I was blessed to become a mother-in-law to my four beautiful daughter-in-laws.

And then I was rewarded tenfold to become a grandmother! Life is beautiful!!

Sadly, my own mother passed away in 2020 and I miss her every day! She was beautiful, caring and generous and taught us the important things we needed to know.

I honor her and love her. I think of her when I read this quote by Abraham Lincoln, “All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”

So Happy Mother’s Day Mom and my Mom-in-law and Happy Mother’s Day to all of my daughter-in-laws, and to all the mothers out there, I wish you a Happy Mother’s Day as well.

And my Mother’s Day gift to you is a scrumptious recipe for Lemon Crumb Muffins.

Maybe, just maybe, you can talk one of your children or your spouse into making them for you.

They would make a perfect Mother’s Day brunch with a dish of fresh strawberries on the side. Enjoy your day!!!

Lemon Crumb Muffins

Makes 12 jumbo or 24 regular size muffins

Topping:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup butter, melted

Muffins:

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

4 eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups sour cream

1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. lemon extract

1 tsp. vanilla

Glaze:

3/4 cup powdered sugar

5 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place paper baking cups in each of the muffin cups of a non-stick muffin pan. In a small bowl mix topping ingredients with fork until crumbly. Set aside. In a large bowl, mix 4 cups flour, the baking soda and 1 tsp. salt. In a separate large mixing bowl, beat the eggs for about 2 minutes until frothy. Add 2 cups sugar and the oil and beat until creamy. Add the sour cream, lemon peel, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, the lemon extract and vanilla. Mix well. By hand, stir in the flour mixture just until blended. Fill the muffin cups 3/4 full. Divide crumb topping evenly over batter in each muffin cup and press crumb topping down lightly. Bake jumbo sized muffins for 22-28 minutes and regular sized muffins for 20-22 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the muffins comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes and then remove the muffins from the pan. Cool completely. In a small bowl, mix the glaze ingredients until well blended. Drizzle the glaze over the muffins.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.