Delish Thursday: Perfect Beverages For The Holidays

Hi Friends and Fellow Gastronomy Fans!

This week I thought I would share two of my favorite Christmas beverages.

Along with the tradition of cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning, my family has come to expect (or maybe I should say “demand”) my homemade eggnog.

In fact, two of my sons said I have ruined other eggnogs for them, and they will only drink this homemade eggnog now (My other two sons will still drink or eat eggnog in any way, shape or form!).

This eggnog recipe is so creamy and good, and it doesn’t even contain eggs or nog (whatever nog is).

The second recipe is a delicious hot beverage called Wassail. It tastes and smells so good, and I love it because you can keep it warm in your crockpot all day and enjoy it as much as you want.

Nothing says, “Jolly old Christmas” like a crockpot full of wassail!

Have a Merry Christmas and a great New Year!

Squires Family Eggnog

nogdog loading...

½ pint (1 cup) whipping cream

1 (3 ½ oz.) pkg. French vanilla instant pudding mix

6 to 8 cups whole milk

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

½ tsp. grated nutmeg

Whip cream until stiff but still creamy. In a separate bowl, combine pudding mix with milk. Mix until thick and creamy. Add remaining ingredients except the whipping cream. Mix well. Fold in the whipping cream. Chill before serving. (It may thicken even more as it chills. You can stir in more milk to thin it out.)

Christmas Wassail

Organic Apple Cider with Cinnamon Ready to Drink bhofack2 loading...

2/3 cup sugar

2 cups water

6 cinnamon sticks

Boil on low for 5 minutes.

Add:

4 cups water

5 cups apple cider or apple juice

12 whole cloves

1 can frozen lemonade

2 cups orange juice or 1 can frozen orange juice

Simmer all ingredients until all the flavors have blended. I usually put this in a crockpot on low and let it cook for several hours before serving.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Corner is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.