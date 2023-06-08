Delish Thursday: Summertime Cookie Treats Are Here

Hi Friends!

Summer is here! With summer comes swim parties, family reunions, neighborhood block parties and movies in the park.

This week I want to share with you some delicious and portable snacks that are perfect for any of these occasion. This recipe doesn't take too much time to make (because who wants to spend much time in the kitchen on a summer afternoon?) and it won’t heat up your kitchen (at least not for very long).

And now, I leave you with the very definition of summer: SUMMER - Hair gets lighter. Skin gets darker. Water gets warmer. Drinks get colder. Music gets louder. Nights get longer. LIFE GETS BETTER! Happy Summer!!

Cookie Break-Aparts

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter (2 sticks), room temperature

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups flour

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Assorted toppings (peanut butter candy, M&M’s, coconut, chopped nuts, sprinkles, mini marshmallows, crushed graham crackers or any other topping you can imagine)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Cream together the brown sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl.

Add the egg and continue mixing.

Add the vanilla and mix well.

Add the flour and salt just until well combined.

Spread the dough on a cookie sheet to the thickness of 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick.

Bake until lightly browned on edges about 15 minutes.

At this point, pull the cookie sheet out of the oven and sprinkle evenly with the chocolate chips.

Return to the oven for 1 minute.

Remove the pan from the oven and carefully spread the melted chocolate chips over the top of the cookie.

Sprinkle on the desired toppings.

Chill the cookie until the chocolate is set.

Break cooled cookie into pieces and enjoy.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.