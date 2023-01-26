Delish Thursday: Taco Soup To Warm You From The Inside

Hi Friends!

I had to post one more soup recipe! These long, dark, cold days just seem to call for some warm soup and this recipe will warm you up for sure!

This is our favorite taco soup recipe. It is so easy to make!

It calls for lot of canned ingredients so there isn’t a lot of prep involved. It is warm and a little bit spicy and eating a bowl of it will make you feel toasty all over!!!

I really enjoy serving this soup with a warm batch of cornbread. They go perfectly together. Enjoy!

TACO SOUP

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 pkg. taco seasoning

1 can (10.5 oz.) vegetable soup

2 cans (10.5 oz. each) tomato soup

1 to 2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed (I usually only add 1 can but if you really like black beans add 2.)

1 large can chopped tomatoes (I like to blend these before adding them to the soup.)

1 jar (16 oz.) salsa

1 Tbsp. chili powder

Water

Directions:

Brown ground beef.

Drain.

Add taco seasoning. Stir well.

Stir in the rest of the ingredients.

Add water to thin to desired consistency.

Simmer for at least 30 minutes to blend the flavors (The longer you simmer the mixture, the better the flavors blend).

*Note: I like to put out toppings such as cheddar cheese, sour cream, onions, tortilla chips or corn chips, chopped cilantro and more salsa to serve with the soup.

Delish Corner is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.