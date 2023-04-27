Delish Thursday: Thanks For The Meatballs, Mom!

Hi Friends!

Mother’s Day is only a couple of weeks away so I thought it would be appropriate to share some of my mother’s favorite recipes.

This week I am sharing my mom’s porcupine meatball recipe.

My parents served a 23-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the New Jersey Cherry Hill Mission. One of the ways my mother served the people there in New Jersey was she would make meals for the neighbors and Ward members who had just had surgery or were bedridden for other reasons.

Her favorite meal to make them was “Porcupine Meatballs” and she soon became famous for these meatballs. People began calling her just to request them.

One woman claimed they must have magical medicinal ingredients because she always felt better after eating them.

People in that part of the State began talking about the angel who made heavenly meatballs.

So, friends, here is mom’s meatball recipe. And if you’re feeling under the weather, don’t be surprised if you feel better after eating these!

Thanks Mom!

Mom’s Porcupine Meatballs

In a large mixing bowl, mix:

2 lbs. lean ground beef

3/4 cup oatmeal

1 egg

1 medium onion, minced

1/2 c. ketchup

a good pinch of salt and black pepper

Mix well and then form into balls (about golf ball sized).

Put the meatballs in a 9”x13” oven proof dish and set aside.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a saucepan mix:

2 Tbsp. butter or vegetable oil

1 small onion.

Sauté on medium heat until onion is tender.

Add:

1 small can tomato sauce

2 cans water

1/2 c. ketchup

1 to 2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. barbeque sauce ( I usually add a couple of Tablespoons)

a generous pinch of salt, black pepper and garlic salt

a generous pinch of salt, black pepper and garlic salt Heat sauce to simmering and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Pour sauce over meatballs.

Bake meatballs at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until meatballs are brown on top.

Serve meatballs over rice - thus giving the meatballs the appearance of little porcupines.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.