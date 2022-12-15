Hi Readers,

How many times does your doorbell ring during the month of December and when you open the door someone hands you a plate of fudge?

Nothing says “neighborly kindness” better than that chocolatey, delicious offering!

Well, how would you like to be known for giving your neighbors the best fudge ever made?

When my husband was a little boy, he lived across the street from Mr. Norman, who was a chef for the Hotel Utah in Salt Lake City. Hotel Utah is gone now, but it used to be the place everyone went when they wanted to have a culinary and memorable experience (I imagine a lot of marriage proposals and wedding receptions took place at the Hotel Utah).

Anyway, Mr. Norman would make his famous fudge and give it to his neighbors every Christmas. My mother-in-law was able to procure this delicious fudge recipe from Mr. Norman and pass it along to me (It is one of our family heirlooms now!)

Mr. Norman is gone now, too, but he was the personification of neighborly love and kindness so I’m sure he wouldn’t mind if I shared this recipe with you.

So, readers, consider this your lucky day because today I am going to share this amazing recipe with you. I hope you enjoy it and remember to show brotherly kindness and make some for your neighbors.

MR. NORMAN’S FUDGE

Ingredients:

4 cups granulated sugar

12 ounces evaporated milk

1 cup butter

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

8 ounces Hershey’s Candy Bar (I actually prefer the Symphony Bar with nuts & toffee)

7 ounces marshmallow creme

1/2 cup nuts – walnuts, almonds or peanuts, Optional

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

1) Combine sugar, milk and butter in a saucepan and stir and cook over medium/low heat until it begins to boil. Turn heat to low and continue to boil for 8 minutes stirring constantly.

2) Remove saucepan from heat and add the remainder of the ingredients. Stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth.

3) Pour mixture into a 9X13-inch buttered or greased pan.

4) Chill until set. Cut into squares and EAT!

