FBI Raids FLDS Leader’s Home In Northern Arizona

(Colorado City, AZ) -- The FBI has raided the home of FLDS leader Samuel Bateman in Colorado City, Arizona, just over the border from Utah. They raided his home yesterday morning along with other properties. One person has reportedly been arrested. The FBI only says they were fulfilling an arrest warrant for individual crimes. Bateman was arrested for child abuse weeks ago in Flagstaff, Arizona, after someone alerted 9-1-1 to the presence of children in cargo trailer.