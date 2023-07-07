Southern Utah Sunrise Stories: Volume 7

Statewide News – 07/07/23

Birth Control Easier to Obtain in Utah

Utah women now have easier access to birth control thanks to a new change to a Utah law.

Pharmacies can now prescribe and distribute basic birth control pills to women looking to purchase a contraceptive.

In a press release on July 6, Intermountain Health mentioned how a good number of Utah women aren’t aware of the change.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/07/23

More Details About Murder in Beryl

Details have emerged surrounding the murder of a 48-year-old man in Beryl.

The suspect, a 42-year-old woman, was arrested after a witness saw her walk away from the trailer where the murder took place.

The woman was naked from the waste up, had blood covering parts of her body, and was holding a shotgun and a jug of water.

The victim reportedly passed due to two shotgun wounds and his body was found in the doorway of his trailer.

Brush Fire Burns Over 70 Acres Near Colorado City

A human caused brush fire was reported on Highway 389 by Colorado City. An evacuation order was issued to the Pipe Springs area in order to mitigate the damage.

Over 70 acres were burned in the inferno, but thanks to efforts from the local firefighters and some assistance from Southern Utah authorities, the blaze was dispersed before it could truly cause serious damage.

If you’re interested in more details, check out our full article on the subject.

19 Malnourished Dogs Rescued in Cedar City

Authorities of Iron County rescued a large group of dogs being kept in a training facility in Cedar City.

Lieutenant Dave Mitchell of the Iron County Sherriff’s Office described the living conditions of the dogs as deplorable with the animals living in their own waste and urine.

Mitchell said, “Deputies found 19 dogs to be unhealthy, malnourished, and living in life-threatening conditions.”

The dogs are now taking residence at an animal shelter in the area.

Air Purifiers Distributed to Southern Utah Schools

A good chunk of Southern Utah students are now breathing cleaner air thanks to top-of-the-line air purifiers thanks to a donation from a joint partnership.

Utah Physicians for a Health Environment has partnered with the Utah Department of Health to provide cleaner air for elementary schools across Southern Utah.

About 50% of elementary schools in Southern Utah are now outfitted with air purifiers and they’re not stopping there as they plan to distribute more of the machines to schools across the state of Utah.

Surprise! It’s Getting Hot in Southern Utah

The National Weather Service says Southern Utah will be getting hotter and hotter as July continues. Next week’s forecast has a high of 108 degrees on July 13. Will Southern Utah break the record for hottest summer in Southern Utah? Regardless of whether it does or not, it’s going to be HOT.

Other

Here’s yet another fun fact about the author of Sunrise Stories, Stockton Myers.

Stockton hates cheese. Yep, you read that right, Stockton can’t stand cheese. It’s not like he’s lactose intolerant or allergic in any way. Stockton just doesn’t like the stuff.

Stockton attributes his hatred for cheese to an incident as a toddler where he choked on a piece of string cheese, and ever since then, he gags whenever he tries to eat most if not all kinds of cheese.

