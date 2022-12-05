FOX SPORTS RADIO IS HERE!

The "Biggest Names in Sports" have a new home in southern Utah!

Starting today listen to the power-packed Fox Sports talk lineup on 101.9 & 106.1 FM in St. George and 99.1 FM in Cedar City.

Here's the lineup!

Pros and a Joe | 4AM-7AM

All-American football stars & 1st Round NFL Draft picks LaVar Arrington and Brady Quinn along with Jonas Knox start the day with informed, outspoken, fearless and often funny commentary covering the biggest sports headlines.

The Dan Patrick Show | 7AM-10AM

As host of The Dan Patrick Show, legendary multi-platform host Dan Patrick entertains America in morning drive along with his production staff that includes Paul Pabst, Patrick O'Connor and Todd Fritz, known as “The Danettes.” Airing Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. MT, The Dan Patrick Show features the most prominent A-list guests from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

The Herd with Colin Cowherd | 10AM-1PM

Colin Cowherd, one of the most thought-provoking sports hosts in the country, joined FOX Sports and PremiereNetworks in September 2015 as a television, radio and digital personality. Cowherd’s three-hour, weekday sports talk program, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, airs simultaneously on FOX Sports Radio, iHeartRadio and FS1. The program can be heard on more than 300 stations nationwide, as well as www.FOXSportsRadio.com. Clips of The Herd have garnered more than 1.4 billion video views since September 2015 via Facebook,

YouTube, FOXSports.com, the live-streaming FOX Sports Go app and Twitter video player.

The Doug Gottlieb Show | 1PM-3PM

The Doug Gottlieb Show is a fast-paced program featuring Gottlieb’s unique perspective on the latest headlines, as well as listener interaction and conversations with the biggest names in sports. The former basketball standout and FS1 Analyst shares his quick-witted, smart and outspoken brand of entertainment with listeners nationwide.

Covino & Rich | 3PM-4PM

Hosted by Steve Covino and Rich Davis, the program features their unique take on the hot sports topics of the day, injected with their brand of humor, fun and relatability.

The Andy Thompson Show with Rustyn Burnside | 4PM-6PM

The Andy Thompson Show brings you the best in southern Utah sports for two hours straight. Hosted by Andy Thompson, Rustyn Burnside, and Lawrence the Pigskin Picking Robot. Don't miss anything about your favorite teams from Region 10, Utah, BYU, the Jazz, Raiders, Knights, and more!

The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker | 6PM-8PM

Sports personalities collide as FSR and FS1 personalities Chris Broussard and Rob Parker partner to give listeners a dynamic discussion as these two polar opposites take listeners through the biggest hits in sports.

The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon | 8PM-Midnight

Jason Smith brings his extensive experience in sports talk entertainment to late nights on FOX Sports Radio. Joined by Mike Harmon, the duo provides analysis on the day in sports and updates on the games in play, while engaging in entertaining conversations with listeners to close out the day and prepare for tomorrow.