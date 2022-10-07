Gov Cox Visits Utah Tech, Talks Water, More

(St. George, UT) -- Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox says water conservancy is a St. George issue. Speaking at Utah Tech University yesterday, he said St. George is not on an island of its own. He said his cabinet is committed to working with the city to solve the problem. He also issued his support for the Lake Powell pipeline.The Governor spoke on a variety of issues as well. He voiced support for public transit in the state and said his life's dream was to have a high-speed rail line between Salt Lake City and St. George. The Governor admitted that was probably a long way off.

The Governor spoke at a forum organized by Utah Tech University's Political Science Institute