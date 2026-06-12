BREAKING: Traffic Stopped at I-15 NB at Hamilton Fort Friday Morning

UDOT says northbound I-15 is closed near milepost 51 in Washington County because of a crash, with heavy delays reported as of 8:31 a.m. Friday. That’s in the Anderson Junction/Leeds area, just south of milepost 54. Drivers heading north from the St. George area should expect backups and consider delaying travel or using an alternate route if available. UDOT has not yet listed a reopening time or released details on injuries. Motorists are urged to slow down, watch for emergency crews, and check UDOT Traffic before heading through the area.

Another This Week

It's another in a list of major delays on the interstate this week. On Thursday, a crash snarled traffic in Nevada, causing a hours-long delay and causing several St. George travelers to miss flights in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, two separate crashes caused major delays within the St. George city limits between the St. George Blvd. exit & Green Springs exit. The traffic slowdown caused another crash, increasing the backups on I-15 northbound.

Not the First Time