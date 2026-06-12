BREAKING: Traffic Stopped at I-15 NB at Hamilton Fort Friday Morning
Another This Week
Not the First Time
After multiple crashes on Interstate 15 in Southern Utah this week, it’s a good reminder that traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. Whether you’re commuting through St. George, traveling the Virgin River Gorge or heading north through Washington County, a moment of distraction can have life-changing consequences.
According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, speeding, distracted driving, following too closely and impaired driving remain among the leading causes of serious crashes statewide. As traffic volumes continue to increase across Southern Utah, drivers are encouraged to leave extra space between vehicles, obey posted speed limits and avoid using phones behind the wheel.
Spring and summer also bring more tourists, construction zones and recreational traffic to the region, creating additional challenges on already busy roadways. Law enforcement officials say the safest drivers are the ones who stay alert, remain patient and plan ahead.