BREAKING: Traffic Stopped at I-15 NB at Hamilton Fort Friday Morning

BREAKING: Traffic Stopped at I-15 NB at Hamilton Fort Friday Morning

UDOT.gov
UDOT says northbound I-15 is closed near milepost 51 in Washington County because of a crash, with heavy delays reported as of 8:31 a.m. Friday. That’s in the Anderson Junction/Leeds area, just south of milepost 54. Drivers heading north from the St. George area should expect backups and consider delaying travel or using an alternate route if available. UDOT has not yet listed a reopening time or released details on injuries. Motorists are urged to slow down, watch for emergency crews, and check UDOT Traffic before heading through the area.

Another This Week

It's another in a list of major delays on the interstate this week. On Thursday, a crash snarled traffic in Nevada, causing a hours-long delay and causing several St. George travelers to miss flights in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, two separate crashes caused major delays within the St. George city limits between the St. George Blvd. exit & Green Springs exit. The traffic slowdown caused another crash, increasing the backups on I-15 northbound.

Not the First Time

After multiple crashes on Interstate 15 in Southern Utah this week, it’s a good reminder that traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. Whether you’re commuting through St. George, traveling the Virgin River Gorge or heading north through Washington County, a moment of distraction can have life-changing consequences.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, speeding, distracted driving, following too closely and impaired driving remain among the leading causes of serious crashes statewide. As traffic volumes continue to increase across Southern Utah, drivers are encouraged to leave extra space between vehicles, obey posted speed limits and avoid using phones behind the wheel.

Spring and summer also bring more tourists, construction zones and recreational traffic to the region, creating additional challenges on already busy roadways. Law enforcement officials say the safest drivers are the ones who stay alert, remain patient and plan ahead.

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