Utah Tech Makes Admission Free for Four Trailblazer Sports

Utah Tech fans will have a new reason to head out to games this season: admission is now free for four Trailblazer sports.

Utah Tech Athletics announced that, beginning this fall, fans can attend all regular-season home men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball and softball games at no cost. The university is calling the move a step toward removing one more barrier between the community and Trailblazer Athletics.

Family Value

For Trailblazer fans in St. George, the announcement could make Utah Tech sporting events an easier and more affordable option for weeknight or weekend entertainment. Instead of buying tickets for every game, fans (especially families) can bring kids, friends and visiting relatives to cheer on Division I athletes without worrying about admission costs.

New Conference

The change also comes during a notable time for Utah Tech Athletics. The university officially joined the Big Sky Conference on July 1, with 15 of its 18 sports competing in the league. Men’s soccer and baseball, meanwhile, became affiliate members of the Mountain West Conference, while women’s swimming continues as a member of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. That means fans will see a new era of competition across multiple sports, and now several of those regular-season home events will be easier to attend.

Immediate Support

The free-admission sports include both fall and spring programs. Men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball will give fans immediate opportunities to support the Trailblazers this fall, while softball will be included when its home season arrives.

Dallas Clifford from Utah Tech Athletics Talks Free Admission on Southern U-Talk on KDXU (27:15 mark).

Utah Tech Athletics says the message is simple: bring your family, bring your friends and bring the energy.