Report: No UVU Employee Acted in Bad Faith in Kirk Shooting

A Tragic Incident: The Shooting of Charlie Kirk

An independent review of the deadly shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University found the school did not act in bad faith, but identified several areas where security planning and coordination could have been stronger.

Accused Perpetrator: Who Was Tyler Robinson?

Kirk was shot and killed Sept. 10, 2025, shortly after beginning an outdoor Turning Point USA event in UVU’s Fountain Courtyard. Tyler Robinson, a Washington County native who grew up in Washington City, is accused of shooting Kirk from the roof of the nearby Losee Center. Robinson has since been ordered to stand trial on charges including aggravated murder.

A Thorough Review: UVU's Security Assessment

UVU commissioned an outside review examining the university’s planning, preparedness, decision-making and response. The review team conducted more than 70 interviews and examined thousands of pages of policies, training materials and communications.

Finding No Bad Faith: Insights from the Report

The report concluded that no UVU employee or agent acted “in bad faith or in willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others.” However, reviewers found that existing security policies were not always carried out consistently or in a coordinated way.

Security Concerns: Venue Selection and Planning Issues

One of the biggest concerns involved where Kirk appeared. UVU officials reportedly raised concerns about the outdoor courtyard, attendance levels, protests, crowd control, and access, but Turning Point USA requested the event remain outside. The review said UVU “should have retained decision-making authority over key security-related issues, including venue selection.”

Enhancing Coordination: Recommendations for Future Events

The report also found outside law enforcement and fire resources were available but not fully incorporated into advance planning. Campus surveillance technology was used more effectively after the shooting than for real-time monitoring. Reviewers suggested considering rooftop detection technology, drones or aerial observation during future high-profile events.

“Emergency communications were among the most visible challenges,” the report said.

UVU says it has already created a Chief Public Safety Officer position and strengthened training and coordination with other agencies.

“September 10 will always be part of UVU’s history, but it will not define our future,” UVU President Jon Anderson said, adding that the university has a responsibility to learn from the review and act on its recommendations.