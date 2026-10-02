St. George City Council Passes Amended 0.33% Sales Tax Measure

St. George Approves Emergency Services Sales Tax After Adding $40 Utility Rebate

After a lengthy public hearing and two different votes, St. George residents will soon pay a new sales tax dedicated to fire and emergency medical services.

The St. George City Council voted 3-2 Thursday night to approve a 0.33% Emergency Services Sales and Use Tax, but only after the original proposal failed and Councilwoman Dannielle Larkin offered a revised motion that included some financial relief for residents.

Key Changes and Utility Rebate

Under the amended plan, primary residential utility customers will receive a $40 annual rebate, while city agencies and municipal buildings will begin paying their own utility bills rather than having those costs absorbed by the city’s utility system.

Budget Implications: Who Bears the Cost?

City estimates presented during the discussion put the average annual cost of the new sales tax at about $56 per resident, meaning the $40 utility rebate could offset much of that estimated amount for qualifying households. In this way, the revenue increase would fall on visitors to St. George who spend money on non-food goods.

Public Opinion: Residents Voice Concerns

The vote followed extensive public comment, with most speakers opposing the tax increase. The original motion did not receive enough support, with Larkin serving as the pivotal vote before proposing the amended version that ultimately passed 3-2.

Photo by Dale Desmond Photo by Dale Desmond

The city says the money is needed to keep fire and emergency medical services from falling behind St. George’s rapid growth. According to the official meeting agenda, the long-term plan calls for six new full-time fire stations, 72 additional full-time firefighters and 15 new fire apparatus. City officials say those investments are intended to improve response times and staffing coverage, replace aging equipment and maintain or improve St. George’s fire-protection rating.

Photo by Dale Desmond Photo by Dale Desmond

Councilwoman Michelle Tanner has been a staunch opponent of this measure. Sharing her thoughts last in the meeting, which citizens applauded several times, she said adding this tax should be held in case there are more dire circumstances. Tanner asked the council to wait and consider other budget cuts, including selling unused city property, namely the Andrus home next to the Children's Museum and a plot adjacent to the Dixie Center.

"Let's continue to fund public safety within our current budget. This (the EMS tax) is a tool that is a better avenue than raising property taxes. We, as citizens, can't afford this right now."

-Councilwoman Michelle Tanner

Listen Here: Councilwoman Michelle Tanner Talks About Her Opposition to the Tax on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

Photo by Dale Desmond Photo by Dale Desmond

In contrast, Mayor Jimmie Hughes said this initiative is proactive, not reactive.

"To wait until we're in trouble to properly plan. This tax and this tax discussion is looking into the future and being good planners. We have a good level of (fire response) service. Can we do better? And are we willing to pay that .33% to do better? Can we get there faster?"

-Mayor Jimmie Hughes

Listen Here: May Jimmie Hughes Shares Thoughts on EMS Tax Increase on Southern U-Talk on KDXU.

Understanding Utah’s Emergency Services Tax Law

Utah law allows qualifying municipalities to impose an emergency-services sales tax for fire and EMS funding after holding a public hearing. Several other Washington County communities have already adopted the 0.33% tax, including Hurricane, La Verkin, Leeds, Rockville, Springdale, Toquerville and Virgin, while Washington City and Hildale began collecting the same rate Oct. 1.

For perspective, 0.33% equals 33 cents on every $100 in taxable purchases. The tax is specifically dedicated to emergency medical and fire-protection services rather than the city’s general fund.

A Balanced Compromise: Benefits for Residents and Services

The council’s compromise leaves St. George with the additional fire and EMS revenue city staff sought, while adding a rebate designed to reduce the direct financial impact on residents.