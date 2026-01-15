Tyler Robinson’s Partner No Longer Being Assisted by the FBI

Multiple sources confirm that Lance Twiggs, the transgender roommate and romantic partner of Washington City native 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is no longer under FBI protection after previously being assisted by federal agents in the investigation of the Charlie Kirk assassination, according to a law enforcement source. Twiggs has not been charged with any crime in connection with the shooting, and it’s unclear whether they have relocated following the end of the protection period. The FBI has not publicly explained why the protective detail was withdrawn.

The focus now returns to Robinson, who remains behind bars as prosecutors prepare for his upcoming trial. Robinson is charged with aggravated murder and multiple felony counts tied to the September 10, 2025, killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at UVU in Orem.

On that day, Kirk — founder of Turning Point USA — was speaking outdoors in front of roughly 3,000 people when he was fatally shot in the neck by a single bullet fired from a nearby rooftop. Law enforcement authorities identified Robinson as the suspect and arrested him here in Southern Utah about 33 hours later, after family and associates persuaded him to surrender.

Robinson, raised in the St. George area, had no prior criminal record. He lived with his roommate Lance Twiggs, described by authorities as his partner, who helped investigators by sharing communications that linked Robinson to the weapon and the plot.

As this case unfolds in Utah courts, it remains one of the most consequential and closely watched political violence prosecutions in recent American (and certainly Southern Utah) history.