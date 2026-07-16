St. George Mayor Praises $23.5M UDOT Grant for I-15 Underpasses

St. George Mayor Jimmie Hughes is praising a recent $23.5 million BUILD grant award for two planned Interstate 15 underpasses at 400 East and 900 South.

In a statement, Hughes said I-15 has acted “as a wall through the heart of St. George” for too long, dividing neighborhoods and pushing drivers onto a limited number of congested crossings. The mayor said the two new underpasses, along with new six-foot sidewalks, will give residents safer and more reliable ways to cross the interstate.

The Project Details

The project is intended to improve local access, reduce congestion, shorten trips and improve air quality by keeping vehicles moving instead of sitting in backups. The timing is also important. Hughes said the Utah Department of Transportation is preparing to rebuild this stretch of I-15, and completing the underpasses at the same time will help get the work done once, instead of forcing residents and businesses to deal with years of repeated construction.

Appreciation For Prioritizing Infrastructure

UDOT’s project page says planned improvements include adding a lane in each direction on I-15 between Bluff Street and St. George Boulevard, raising I-15 and replacing structures at 100 South and 700 South, and building new structures over 400 East and 900 South. New local roads would connect 400 East and 900 South beneath the interstate. Hughes thanked the Trump Administration for prioritizing infrastructure investment in growing communities. He also thanked Sen. John Curtis, Rep. Celeste Maloy, Gov. Spencer Cox and UDOT for supporting the project.

Listen Here: Mayor Jimmie Hughes on Southern U-Talk on KDXU.

Hughes says the project is about more than traffic. It is about reconnecting neighborhoods, improving safety and preparing the city for continued growth.